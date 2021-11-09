Leading Off (11/9/21)

Colleyville Principal Is Out. James Whitfield has been on paid administrative leave since August, after a man accused the Colleyville Heritage High School principal of wanting to bring critical race theory to classrooms, which was untrue. Whitfield and the school district agreed that his paid leave will continue until August of 2023, at which point his employment will end. This is a raw deal.

Frisco ISD Approves Rezoning. About 2,000 kids will have different schools next school year. Not everyone is pleased.

Child in Coma After Getting Trampled at Astroworld Show. Ezra Blout, 9, traveled from Dallas to Houston for the Travis Scott show. He was sitting on his dad’s shoulders when the trouble started. Now he’s in a medically induced coma and fighting for his life.

Dallas Redacts Crime Data. The police department began removing certain information about complainants without first consulting the full City Council about the move. When the Morning News started asking questions about the change, city spokeswoman Catherine Cuellar kiboshed an interview. Seems like Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn had it right when she said, “We talk very often about making more information available, not less, and making things more transparent, not less. And I have a lot of concerns about this.”

Luka Makes History. In the win over the Pelicans last night, in only his fourth season, he passed Dirk for the most games in which a player scores at least 20 points and has at least five rebounds and assists. Luka has already done that 131 times.