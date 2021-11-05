Leading Off (11/5/21)

The DOJ Sues Texas Again. This time it’s over the restrictive voting bill, which alleges that requiring mail-in voters to put their driver’s license, ID number, or last four digits of their social on the envelope will “disenfranchise some eligible mail voters based on paperwork errors or omissions immaterial to their qualifications to vote.” The suit skips challenging the block of 24-hour voting centers, but does allege that not allowing some assistance from a helper will limit the ability of the elderly, non-English speakers, and those who are disabled to vote.

American Airlines Delays Vaccine Mandate Until 2022. The airline had already been poking holes in its own mandate, but now follows President Biden’s decision to punt on the requirement until next year. The new rule doesn’t move it that much further out, jumping the requirement from December 8 to January 4.

Dak is Back. The Cowboys quarterback still looked hobbled when he hoofed it up the hallway to hug Cooper Rush last week, but the team says Prescott’s calf is healed and he will start on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. QB1 says he’s “pretty close” to 100 percent.

Radio Host Gets Three Life Sentences for Scam. William “Doc” Gallagher used Christian radio to scam old folks, earning over $32 million by getting them to invest in his scam. He’ll serve his sentences concurrently.

Cold Start, Warm Finish. You’ll wake up in the 30s, but the sun will blast off the frost this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s this weekend. Should be gorgeous.