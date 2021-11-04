Leading Off (11/4/21)

Bus Stop Signs Bagged. DART is bracing riders for the change to its redesigned bus network, which will rely on fewer, longer, and more frequent routes. It launches January 24.

Kids Aged 5 to 10 Jabbed. With the OK from federal regulators, youngsters in Dallas County began getting vaccinated against COVID-19 yesterday.

Area Radio Host Sentenced. William Neil “Doc” Gallagher, a former broadcaster on Christian radio, was convicted of a Ponzi scheme that took his elderly listeners for a ride to the tune of millions of dollars and ordered this week to serve three life sentences in prison.