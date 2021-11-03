Leading Off (11/3/21)

Election Results. Texans approved all 8 state constitutional amendments that were on the ballot, including two amendments that were drafted in response to pandemic restrictions. One will prohibit governmental entities from enacting any rule that limits religious services. Amidst huge voter turnout, Southlake Families PAC candidate Andrew Yeager won a seat on the Carroll ISD school board in a race that was something of a referendum on the district’s approach to diversity initiatives. Mesquite elected its first Latino mayor.

Dallas County Redistricting Map Lumps Together Suburban Cities. The county’s suburban cities will elect one representative to the commissioners court according to the new map. A proposal to rework the district map to expand Latino representation was rejected out of concerns that the design was unconstitutional.

Dallas Mayor Delays State of City Address. The good news is Mayor Eric Johnson is recovering from his bout of COVID-19 and is set to return to work on Friday. He was supposed to give the address Thursday but has rescheduled for Nov. 17.

JFK Jr. Did Not Appear in Downtown Dallas Yesterday. If you know what this is about, you can read a report on yesterday’s gathering here. If you have no idea, count yourself lucky and move on.

Enjoy the Cold and Rainy Day. The rain is expected to persist throughout the morning with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Sweater up!