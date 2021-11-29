Leading Off (11/29/2021)

Rangers Sign Three Players, Including Marcus Semien. The club proved they were indeed willing to spend this offseason, bringing in Semien for $175 million (the second largest deal in team history, after Alex Rodriguez’s $252 million deal), as well as pitcher Jon Gray and outfielder Kole Calhoun. This is the most I have personally thought about baseball in a calendar year, so the plan is working. Mike explains over on StrongSide why the Rangers should keep spending.

Crime Roundup. Police are looking for information on a black Chevy Impala that was racing a yellow Camaro on Ferguson Road around 2:15 p.m. on November 26; the Impala struck and killed a woman and fled the scene. Linda Pearson, 73, was walking her dog when she was killed. Edgar Ramirez, 20, faces a capital murder charge after admitting to police that he killed his ex-girlfriend and burned her car. Alexadre Orozco Garcia, 18, was arrested and charged with manslaughter after he was reportedly unloading a handgun and it discharged, killing a 16-year-old. A 15-year-old was arrested after confessing to killing his mother. There was a shooting outside Baylor Hospital.

Learn About Omicron. It’s the latest COVID-19 variant.

Matthew McConaughey Is Not Running For Governor. [smiles wryly, acts as though he’s the first to think this] Well, alright, alright, alright.

The Best Place to Live in Texas is Euless. Sure.

Sonny Dykes Moving From SMU to TCU. I hope the Mustangs hire Gary Patterson to replace him.