Leading Off (11/22/2021)

Cowboys Lose. Wow, was this game ever gross. I wasn’t necessarily surprised that the Cowboys lost—Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been coming on as of late—but I was surprised they lost this way. Dak Prescott overthrew Michael Gallup on the first play of the game, and I feel like the offense never recovered. The defense did well, creating a pair of turnovers, but the team failed to capitalize. Mike has more over on StrongSide.

Mavericks Also Lose. They fell to the Clippers, after another tough fourth quarter. That’s three in a row, all three without the injured Luka Doncic, who should be back for the next one, also against the Clippers, on Tuesday.

Beto O’Rourke Holds First Dallas Rally. Speaking from a parking lot at Fair Park, in his first campaign appearance since announcing his run for governor, O’Rourke said, “This craziness that they are reporting to the rest of the world, that is not us.”

Eddie Bernice Johnson Announces Retirement. The longtime congresswoman will step down in January 2023, after more than 30 years of service. Here are some potential replacements.

Historical Marker Commemorating Allen Brooks Is Unveiled in Downtown. There was a moving ceremony Saturday morning as a plaque was officially unveiled at the spot where Brooks, a 59-year-old Black man, was lynched by a White mob in 1910. Important moment for the city. More on this later.