Leading Off (11/2/21)

It’s Election Day! We’ve got eight proposed changes to our state’s constitution. Make your voice heard. Here’s what you need to know about your ballot. If you live in Southlake, you are picking a school board member in a race that has gotten so contentious that folks are barking at each other about a student putting a campaign sign on his trailer when it was parked on school property. Can’t wait for NBC News to do an entire eight-part podcast on the incident.

American Airlines Scrambles to Get on Schedule. The carrier canceled another 420 flights yesterday and delayed 540, affecting some 40,000 customers. The disruption started last week with those high winds. If you’re holding a ticket, good luck. And be nice to your flight attendants.

Dallas Zoo Investigating Giraffe Deaths. The zoo says that two giraffe deaths last month could be related, and folks there are awaiting lab results to help them make a determination. The animals might have been exposed to an environmental toxin.

Dallas SPAC to Merge With Bird. Honestly, I just wanted to write that headline. Say it out loud. Dallas SPAC to merge with Bird. Fun, right? Anyway, special purpose acquisition company, scooter company, blah, blah, blah.

Copy of U.S. Constitution Comes to Town. Sotheby’s is set to auction off one of 11 surviving first-edition copies of the document. Ahead of the sale, you can view the thing for free today at the downtown J. Erik Jonsson Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The document is expected to fetch about $20 million. (Cut to library. Interior. Two men stand on opposite sides of a heavily guarded glass display case. They study the document intently, each man oblivious to the other’s presence. The camera shows them in profile. Then, slowly, the two men lift their faces, and Harlan Crow and Ross Perot Jr. fix each other with steely looks. Cue this sound effect.)