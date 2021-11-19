Leading Off (11/19/2021)

Defense Rests in Chemirmir Murder Case, Jury Breaks for Evening. The jury deliberated for about four hours on Thursday before breaking for the night. Chemirmir is charged with the murder of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris, but has been indicted on 18 counts of capital murder. Police say he smothered elderly women and stole their valuables, selling them to gold shops around Dallas. If convicted, he will receive an automatic life sentence without parole; he has pleaded not guilty. The jury returns on Friday.

Feds Warn Texas About Its Power Grid. Sound familiar? The good news: The North American Electric Reliability Corporation believes the risk for a catastrophic storm this winter is low. But, should another version of what reached us in February happen once more, demand from the grid could fall up to 37 percent short of demand. Much of that gets solved if power generators spend the money to protect equipment against cold temperatures.

Van Duyne and Southlake’s Mayor Say Federal Investigation is ‘Retaliation.’ You’re no doubt familiar with the hubbub in Carroll ISD: students complained for years of harassment and racist comments from fellow students. There were videos of White kids shouting the “N” word. And when students complained, they said they felt unheard by the adults in the room. All this resulted in a diversity and inclusion plan that split the town in two. After NBC’s terrific podcast amplified the situation nationally, the feds this week launched an investigation into the claims. Now, unpredictably, folks like Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne are lashing out against the investigation.

Did You Catch the Lunar Eclipse? You would’ve needed to be outside at 3:02 a.m. for the peak, when 97 percent of the moon was covered. As for the rest of the forecast, temperatures are climbing up the 30s right now, but it’ll be in the 50s and 60s for most of the day.