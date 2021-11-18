Leading Off (11/18/2021)

The Feds Are Investigating Allegations of Civil Rights Discrimination in Southlake. The U.S. Education Department is looking into complaints about the treatment of students at Carroll ISD, whose school board on Monday named a new president reflecting district leadership’s hard shift against a diversity plan floated last year.

Texas Instruments X Sherman Collab On Hot New Semiconductor Manufacturing Plants. The company could be investing up to $30 billion in the project in Grayson County.

Man Shot To Death in Robbery Outside CostCo on Park Lane. Police took four people into custody but few other details were available Wednesday night.