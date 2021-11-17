Leading Off (11/17/21)

Texas Education Board Declines to Adopt New Sex Ed Material. Facing opposition from advocates who objected to the way certain published health curriculums deal with topics like gender identity, abortion, masturbation and sexual arousal, the board failed to approve middle school and high school textbooks, saying they were “not appropriate.” It is the latest spat in the ongoing battle over “inappropriate” content in Texas’ public schools.

Trial Set for Cop Who Killed Fort Worth Woman in Her Home. Aaron Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer, will face murder charges for entering Atatiana Jefferson’s property unannounced in October 2019 and shooting her as she was playing video games with her nephew. The trial was set to start this week and will now take place in January. Dean resigned before he could be fired from the Fort Worth Police Department.

Former SMU Coach Bobby Collins Dies. Collins’ 1982 SMU team finished 11-0-1, and he won two Southwest Conference titles during his time at SMU. The tenure was also marked by the recruitment scandal that led to the infamous “death penalty” that ended SMU’s run as a top college football powerhouse. Collins resigned before the penalty was enforced and never coached again.

Dallas ISD Offers Cash to Keep Teachers. Eligible staff who return for the 2022-2023 school year could receive upwards of $3,500 as part of an incentive pay plan to retain teachers. The bonuses will come from federal funding designed to support schools during the pandemic.