Leading Off (11/12/21)

Former Paramedic Has License Suspended. The state has pulled the license of Brad Cox after the Dallas Observer and Dallas Morning News published bodycam footage of him repeatedly kicking a man during a fire call. The victim, Kyle Vess, was left with a fractured eye socket, cracked teeth, and a fractured sinus; part of his face was also paralyzed. Cox told Dallas police that Vess struck him before he arrived. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office has tossed the case against Vess.

Grand Jury to Hear Case of Dallas Officer Who Fired Pepper Balls at Protester. Sgt. Roger Rudloff was caught on camera firing pepper ball rounds into the chest of a protester following the murder of George Floyd. Rudloff, whose career is marked by allegations of abuse and reports of racist comments, shot the protester in the breast with the pepper ball and then arrested her, her friends, and a photographer who captured the incident. The grand jury will decide whether criminal charges are necessary. Dallas County prosecutors will call the victims to testify, a relatively recent change to grand jury proceedings.

Fall Continues. Expect highs in the upper 60s today, but overnight should fall into the 30s—the coldest temperatures of the year. Some parts of North Texas will wake up to freezing temperatures on Saturday, but the sun will take care of that quickly; expect most of the weekend to be in the 60s, too.