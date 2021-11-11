Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off (11/11/21)

Following the dark and stormy night.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner November 11, 2021 7:30 am

Man Convicted in 2019 Killing of Transgender Woman. Ruben Alvarado, 24, testified that he strangled 26-year-old Chynal Lindsey and left her body in White Rock Lake. The sentencing phase of the trial starting today.

Texas A&M Building Campus in Downtown Fort Worth. Good news for Fort Worth, where the $250 million project will break ground next year.

Parkland Offering COVID-19 Vaccines to Kids Aged 5 to 11. No appointments necessary at the Ellis Davis Field House.

 

