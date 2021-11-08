Leading Off (11/08/2021)

Cowboys Lose. Dak Prescott and the offense failed to convert on fourth down on their first two drives and that set the tone for a weird, ugly game that was very much not as close as the 30-16 final. The second half opened with a bizarre play where the Cowboys blocked a punt and that somehow ended up being a bad thing, and that was pretty much that. Anyway, I don’t think anyone expected the team to go 16-1. There is always a week where most of the good teams in the NFL look bad for whatever reason, and this seems to have been it. Mike has more analysis on StrongSide.

LUKA MAGIC. My Slovenian son kicked the Celtics in the jeans again. Here is his (latest) game winner for you to watch a few dozen more times.

Police Say Woman Shot at Them in Bishop Arts District. They did not return fire and the investigation is ongoing.

Danish Baig Was One of the Eight People Who Died at the Astroworld Festival. The 27-year-old was laid to rest Sunday in Carrollton. His family says he died saving his fiancée.