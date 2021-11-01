Leading Off (11/01/2021)

Cowboys Win. It won’t likely happen much, or maybe even again, since Dak Prescott will probably be back next week. But for one game at least “Coop to Coop” has a nice little ring to it. Cooper (Rush) hit (Amari) Cooper on a fade to give the Cowboys their first lead of the game at 20-16, and then the defense made it hold up in the last minute. Big win against a frisky Vikings team. Mike has the wrap-up on StrongSide.

Dallas Fire-Rescue Fires Paramedic Who Repeatedly Kicked Homeless Man in the Face. Brad Cox had been on leave since September. As of Friday, he was “no longer a member of the department,” according to a spokesman.

American Airlines Cancels More Than 2,000 Flights Over the Weekend. The airline is blaming weather and staffing shortages.

Gary Patterson Out at TCU. The school wanted him to coach out the rest of the season, but Patterson understandably decided to move on immediately. Expect a fair amount of purple blazers and such at a Fort Worth thrift store soon.