The City Council district map we have now.

Local News

Draw Your Own Dallas Redistricting Map

The lines on the City Council district map will help determine the balance of power in Dallas. You can play a part in drawing them.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner November 5, 2021 11:42 am

Equipped now with the results of the 2020 U.S. Census—worries of a population undercount aside—the city of Dallas is kicking off its redistricting process.

This is important. The lines on the map that determine City Council districts play a significant role in shaping the balance of power in Dallas. The City Council member for your district, who very well might have been elected by only a few hundred votes, is your most direct line to city government. The fair and equal representation of Dallas residents depends, to an extent, on the lines on the map.

A redistricting commission chaired by former district judge and state legislator Jesse Oliver, which will be in charge of recommending a new map, has been convened. Public hearings have been scheduled. And a website with a cool little feature that lets you draw and submit your own maps has been launched.

Here’s an example of an extremely bad City Council district map that I drew on the website in about 45 seconds:

Again, awful map. My population numbers are all over the place. Not especially fair or representative. Some neighborhoods aren’t represented at all. You can do better.

Draw a map and submit it to the redistricting commission here.

