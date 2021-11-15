Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Dallas County Reports First Flu-Related Death of the Season

Time to get your flu shot.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner November 15, 2021 11:10 am

Dallas County is reminding you to get your flu shot after a 46-year-old patient died of flu-related causes.

“This first death in Dallas County during this season is a sad reminder that influenza also needs to be taken seriously,” Philip Huang, the county’s health director, said in a press release. “The best way to protect yourself and others is to get your seasonal flu shot.”

You can—and should, if you haven’t already, Huang says—get jabbed for COVID-19 at the same time as your flu shot. Getting both is a good idea if you’d like to avoid getting sick or making the people around you sick.

The county’s got a list of immunization clinics here and more information here.

