Dallas Bar (Sort Of) Bans Mariah Carey

The Stoneleigh P is winning the war on Christmas.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner November 3, 2021 4:38 pm

This is a fun little story about the Stoneleigh P in Uptown, which has posted the following message by its jukebox: “MARIAH CAREY’S ALL I WANT FOR CHRSITMAS IS YOU WILL BE SKIPPED IF PLAYED BEFORE DEC. 1. AFTER DEC 1 THE SONG IS ONLY ALLOWED ONE TIME A NIGHT.”

The diva herself responded with a tweet defending her song and suiting up for the war on Christmas:

Well played by Carey, but I’m in full support of the Stoneleigh P here. It’s November 3. Until Dec. 1, any Christmas music, but especially that song, should be off limits. Thanks. I’ll hang up and listen.

