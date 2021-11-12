Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Texas Theatre's staff ain't afraid of no ghosts Texas Theatre

Arts & Entertainment

Charco Broiler Cow Is Back in Texas Theatre’s New Ghostbusters Trailer

If you needed a reminder of what makes the Texas Theatre more than a movie theater, they've made another original trailer that celebrates Oak Cliff icons.

By Peter Simek Published in FrontBurner November 12, 2021 11:07 am

About five years ago, the filmmakers who run the Texas Theatre celebrated an anniversary screening of the original Ghostbusters movie by making a set-in-Oak Cliff trailer for the film. With the sequel, Ghostbusters Afterlife, coming out next week, they strung together a sequel to the trailer. No spoilers (except the one in the headline). Enjoy.

Related Content

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Comments