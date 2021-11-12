Arts & Entertainment
Charco Broiler Cow Is Back in Texas Theatre’s New Ghostbusters Trailer
If you needed a reminder of what makes the Texas Theatre more than a movie theater, they've made another original trailer that celebrates Oak Cliff icons.
By Peter Simek Published in FrontBurner November 12, 2021 11:07 am
About five years ago, the filmmakers who run the Texas Theatre celebrated an anniversary screening of the original Ghostbusters movie by making a set-in-Oak Cliff trailer for the film. With the sequel, Ghostbusters Afterlife, coming out next week, they strung together a sequel to the trailer. No spoilers (except the one in the headline). Enjoy.
