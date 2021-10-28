Why I’m Glad I’m Not Darren Woods

Darren Woods is the chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil. He earns north of $16 million a year, which is sweet. That sort of compensation would suit me just fine. And I could get used to flying on the company jet. But if I were Darren Woods, I’d also have to wear the smile you see him wearing in the photo above from this New Republic recap of a House Oversight Committee meeting today whereat Woods got repeatedly kicked in the pants for running a company that is, um, changing the planet and for contributing to an outfit that in recent weeks has bought hundreds of thousands of dollars of anti-electric vehicle Facebook ads and for not promising to withdraw support to groups that spread climate-change misinformation. That’s gotta be tough.