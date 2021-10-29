Local News
Where To Donate Warm Winter Clothing for People Who Are Homeless in Dallas
Is there a library near you? Probably. Donate there.
By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner October 29, 2021 10:44 am
The Dallas Public Library is giving toiletries and warm winter clothing to people who are homeless ahead of the colder weather on its way. Good time to consider donating money, time, or any of the following items at a library branch near you:
- New or gently used backpacks
- Gloves
- Warm hats
- Poncho
- Warm Socks
- Scarf
- Fleece blanket
- Deck of playing cards
- Water bottle
- Travel size toiletries
Libraries are taking donations through Nov. 17. More info here. Find your closest branch here.
