Where To Donate Warm Winter Clothing for People Who Are Homeless in Dallas

The Dallas Public Library is giving toiletries and warm winter clothing to people who are homeless ahead of the colder weather on its way. Good time to consider donating money, time, or any of the following items at a library branch near you:

New or gently used backpacks

Gloves

Warm hats

Poncho

Warm Socks

Scarf

Fleece blanket

Deck of playing cards

Water bottle

Travel size toiletries

Libraries are taking donations through Nov. 17. More info here. Find your closest branch here.