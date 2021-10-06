These Are the Richest People in Dallas, Forbes Says

Forbes just put out its annual list of the 400 richest people in the country. The North Texas contingent of the most obscenely wealthy Americans includes:

No. 78: Andrew Beal (Dallas: banks)—net worth of $9.9 billion

No. 86: Jerry Jones (Dallas: Cowboys)—net worth of $9.1 billion

No. 188: Ray Lee Hunt (Dallas: oil, inheritance)—net worth of $5.7 billion

No. 212: Robert Bass (Fort Worth: oil, investments)—net worth of $5 billion

No. 247 (tie): David Bonderman (Fort Worth: private equity)—net worth of $4.5 billion

No. 247 (tie): Mark Cuban (Dallas: Mavericks, internet)—net worth of $4.5 billion

No. 247 (tie): Trevor Rees-Jones (Dallas: oil and gas)—net worth of $4.5 billion

No. 261: Robert Rowling (Dallas: hotels)—net worth of $4.3 billion

No. 273: Margot Birmingham Perot (Dallas: computer services, real estate)—net worth of $4.1 billion

No. 289: Kelcy Warren (Dallas: pipelines)—net worth of $3.9 billion

No. 363: H. Ross Perot Jr. (Dallas: real estate)—net worth of $3.2 billion

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos took the list’s top spot, with newly minted Texan Elon Musk at No. 2.

“The 400 wealthiest Americans saw their collective fortune increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion,” Forbes says. “Nearly all are richer than they were a year ago.” Good time to be a billionaire.