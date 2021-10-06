State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/6, Let the Bands Play

There are concerts every day of the State Fair of Texas. Up above these words is a shot from The Vandoliers set, who graced the Bud Light Stage on October 1. As always, photographer Jason Janik captured that one for us. That stage is mostly filled with locals and other Texas artists. But you’ll also want to keep in mind the Sideshow Stage and the Texas Monthly Stage. The big folks—you probably missed Dru Hill!—are on the Chevrolet Main Stage. Head here for the full concert schedule and here for more State Fair of Texas coverage.