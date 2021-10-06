Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
The Vandoliers at the State Fair of Texas. Jason Janik

State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/6, Let the Bands Play

The Vandoliers was one of many bands to take the stage at Fair Park.

By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner October 6, 2021 3:30 pm

There are concerts every day of the State Fair of Texas. Up above these words is a shot from The Vandoliers set, who graced the Bud Light Stage on October 1. As always, photographer Jason Janik captured that one for us. That stage is mostly filled with locals and other Texas artists. But you’ll also want to keep in mind the Sideshow Stage and the Texas Monthly Stage. The big folks—you probably missed Dru Hill!—are on the Chevrolet Main Stage. Head here for the full concert schedule and here for more State Fair of Texas coverage.

Related Content

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Comments