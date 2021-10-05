State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/5, Don’t Forget the Vendors

The food and the events and the Midway and all the spin-you-around-up-down-and-sideways rides get a lot of attention at the State Fair of Texas. But there are also folks like Enoch Shaw, whom Jason Janik photographed pegging a boot—the act of appending the outer and inner sole—inside the Go Texan Pavilion. He’s with the Fenoglio Boot Co. of Nocona, Texas, about two hours northwest of here. It’s a heckuva lot more convenient to traipse down to Fair Park. There are hundreds of retailers spread out across Fair Park; you can get your mattress here after you get a pair of boots. Then wash it all down with a few three-ticket beers. Here’s a list of where you can find the retail vendors. Need more State Fair coverage? Head here.