State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/4, the Most Underrated Part of the Fair
Hint: It’s where it lives every year.
By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner October 4, 2021 3:53 pm
The most underrated part of the State Fair of Texas is walking Fair Park. I love the contrast of the art deco atmosphere and the fair itself, how the two things create a wholly unique experience that you really can’t replicate anywhere else. Two extremes somehow complement each other.Jason Janik’s daily photo from the fair highlights that well. Want more State Fair coverage? Head right here. We’ll see you tomorrow.
