Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Fair Park. Jason Janik

State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/4, the Most Underrated Part of the Fair

Hint: It’s where it lives every year.

By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner October 4, 2021 3:53 pm

The most underrated part of the State Fair of Texas is walking Fair Park. I love the contrast of the art deco atmosphere and the fair itself, how the two things create a wholly unique experience that you really can’t replicate anywhere else. Two extremes somehow complement each other.Jason Janik’s daily photo from the fair highlights that well. Want more State Fair coverage? Head right here. We’ll see you tomorrow.

Related Content

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Comments