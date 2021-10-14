State Fair of Texas
State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/14, Chickens Belong In Pots
Let the chicken fly!
By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner October 14, 2021 4:29 pm
There are plenty of wonderfully absurd things at the State Fair of Texas, particularly on the Midway. Here, photographer Jason Janik captured Chris Lanzillota watching as Luca Lanzillota sent a chicken launching into a moving pot. You have three days to take in such absurdity, preferably with a three ticket beer clutched in your hand that isn’t sending a rubber chicken sailing through the air. Head here for more State Fair of Texas coverage.
