State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/14, Chickens Belong In Pots

There are plenty of wonderfully absurd things at the State Fair of Texas, particularly on the Midway. Here, photographer Jason Janik captured Chris Lanzillota watching as Luca Lanzillota sent a chicken launching into a moving pot. You have three days to take in such absurdity, preferably with a three ticket beer clutched in your hand that isn’t sending a rubber chicken sailing through the air. Head here for more State Fair of Texas coverage.