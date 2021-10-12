State Fair of Texas
State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/12, Buckle Up
Don’t forget about the rides.
By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner October 12, 2021 4:53 pm
The rides can be expensive at the State Fair. But they’re also a blast, the kind of middle-ground between what you’ll find at a full-fledged amusement park and one of the touring festivals that like to pop up in empty mall parking lots. So give them a go before the State Fair ends on October 17. Photographer Jason Janik did. You won’t regret it. Find more State Fair coverage right here.
Comments