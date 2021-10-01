State Fair of Texas
State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/1, the Rain Won’t Stop the Fun
Have you ever seen Big Tex in a puddle of water?
By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner October 1, 2021 2:49 pm
At my home in Elmwood, the sky just opened up. I haven’t looked at a radar, so I don’t know what direction it came from, but Fair Park clearly got a little wet this Friday afternoon. Jason Janik captured the above shot at the State Fair, which is the only place in the entire world that you can find Big Tex in a rain puddle. For more coverage of the State Fair of Texas, head here.
Comments