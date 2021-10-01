Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Why go to the State Fair when it’s raining? So you can see Big Tex from a new angle. Jason Janik

State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/1, the Rain Won’t Stop the Fun

Have you ever seen Big Tex in a puddle of water?

By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner October 1, 2021 2:49 pm

At my home in Elmwood, the sky just opened up. I haven’t looked at a radar, so I don’t know what direction it came from, but Fair Park clearly got a little wet this Friday afternoon. Jason Janik captured the above shot at the State Fair, which is the only place in the entire world that you can find Big Tex in a rain puddle. For more coverage of the State Fair of Texas, head here.

Tags:

Related Content

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Comments