Southlake Admin Says Teachers Should Offer Opposing Views to Holocaust

Mike Hixenbaugh and Antonia Hylton with NBC News have been doing an amazing job covering the ongoing craziness at Carroll ISD. If you haven’t yet listened to every word of their podcast titled Southlake, it is worth your time. A national story is unfolding right in our backyard. If I ran a local Education Lab, I would be embarrassed by all the scientific scoops coming out of NBC.

Anyway, tonight on Nightly News With Lester Holt, Hixenbaugh and Hylton will break off a piece of this absolutely insane story that they just put online. In trying to keep up with HB3979, the new Texas law that “requires teachers to present multiple perspectives when discussing ‘widely debated and currently controversial’ issues,” a Southlake administrator told teachers that if they have any books about the Holocaust in their classrooms, they also need to have a book offering an “opposing” perspective. NBC has a recording of the meeting in which this guidance was given.

This is not a good look for Southlake.