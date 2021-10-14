Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Education

Southlake Admin Says Teachers Should Offer Opposing Views to Holocaust

It sounds like an Onion headline. It's not.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner October 14, 2021 3:46 pm

Mike Hixenbaugh and Antonia Hylton with NBC News have been doing an amazing job covering the ongoing craziness at Carroll ISD. If you haven’t yet listened to every word of their podcast titled Southlake, it is worth your time. A national story is unfolding right in our backyard. If I ran a local Education Lab, I would be embarrassed by all the scientific scoops coming out of NBC.

Anyway, tonight on Nightly News With Lester Holt, Hixenbaugh and Hylton will break off a piece of this absolutely insane story that they just put online. In trying to keep up with HB3979, the new Texas law that “requires teachers to present multiple perspectives when discussing ‘widely debated and currently controversial’ issues,” a Southlake administrator told teachers that if they have any books about the Holocaust in their classrooms, they also need to have a book offering an “opposing” perspective. NBC has a recording of the meeting in which this guidance was given.

This is not a good look for Southlake.

Tags:

Related Content

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Comments