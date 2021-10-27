Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Image courtesy WFAA

Media

Pete Delkus Still Has His Fastball

The headline is a baseball reference. Delkus used to play baseball. Get it?

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner October 27, 2021 12:17 pm

The playful banter between WFAA’s lead weatherman, Pete Delkus, and its (now retired) sports anchor, Dale Hansen, was always pretty good. The reason: they are funny guys, they respect each other, and they weren’t afraid to bring it. (Also, they didn’t completely leave it to improv; the two usually communicated prior to the newscast about their planned japes.) Now that Joe Trahan has taken over for Hansen, how’s that all going to work out? Here’s the exchange from last night’s 10 o’clock, as Delkus threw it from weather to sports:

DELKUS: “That’s it for the weather. Next up sports, with Joe, who smells like a brewery.”

TRAHAN: “Honest to God, I was at the Mavs game, and a fan spilled beer on me.”

DELKUS: “Yeah, Dale used that excuse for 39 years. We aren’t buying it, Joe.”

Tags:

Related Content

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Comments