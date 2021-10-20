Local News
Paul Quinn College’s New Basketball Court Is Really Cool
New athletic facilities at the historically Black college in southern Dallas include a court showing an old image of the Dallas skyline.
Earlier this summer, Paul Quinn College debuted the first new buildings on its southern Dallas campus in more than four decades: a residence hall and a “wellness center” with athletics facilities.
The wellness center will be used by the historically Black college’s varsity cheer and dance teams as well as its basketball team, who will play on an extremely cool new court unveiled yesterday. It was designed by Ryan Parker of Free Key Three Creative. Photo above, more details after the jump.
🔦🔦Facility Spotlight 🔦🔦
The Health & Wellness Center on the campus of Paul Quinn College.
Paul Quinn is an HBCU in Dallas TX that plays in the NAIA.
This may be one of the baddest courts in the nation at any level. Take a look! pic.twitter.com/TlG3ehZszi
— William Payne 🧩 (@TweetsbyCoachP) October 19, 2021
Paul Quinn College says in a press release:
The new court features historical images of the Dallas skyline, including the winged Pegasus. The goal of the design is to highlight both the College’s and southern Dallas’ connection to the city.
The basketball court is housed in the new 1,100-person capacity Health & Wellness Center – the first new building on campus in almost 50 years. The facility will be used by Paul Quinn’s varsity basketball and cheer and dance teams, Health & Wellness majors and select community partners.
Naming rights for the basketball court are available as well as several other sponsorship opportunities. Interested organizations or individuals may reach out to Alexia Valencia, Development Associate for Paul Quinn at [email protected] for more details.
The school’s current gym, located near the campus’ WE Over Me Farm, will remain fully operational and will be used by the varsity volleyball team, intramurals, youth basketball teams, and for the Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III Global Preparatory Academy at Paul Quinn College and KIPP Oak Cliff Academy.
Comments