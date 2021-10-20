Paul Quinn College’s New Basketball Court Is Really Cool

Earlier this summer, Paul Quinn College debuted the first new buildings on its southern Dallas campus in more than four decades: a residence hall and a “wellness center” with athletics facilities.

The wellness center will be used by the historically Black college’s varsity cheer and dance teams as well as its basketball team, who will play on an extremely cool new court unveiled yesterday. It was designed by Ryan Parker of Free Key Three Creative. Photo above, more details after the jump.

🔦🔦Facility Spotlight 🔦🔦 The Health & Wellness Center on the campus of Paul Quinn College. Paul Quinn is an HBCU in Dallas TX that plays in the NAIA. This may be one of the baddest courts in the nation at any level. Take a look! pic.twitter.com/TlG3ehZszi — William Payne 🧩 (@TweetsbyCoachP) October 19, 2021

Paul Quinn College says in a press release: