Mayor Eric Johnson Has COVID

Mayor Eric Johnson sent a statement a few moments ago announcing that he has a breakthrough infection. Earlier this month, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker also tested positive. This is a reminder, y’all. Encourage your friends to get vaccinated. Johnson’s illness is so far mild, a likely result of his having gotten vaccinated. We wish him a speedy recovery. Here’s his full statement:

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated, and I am only experiencing mild symptoms. My wife Nikki, who is also fully vaccinated, has tested negative.

“Our primary concern at this time is the health of our children, who are not yet eligible to receive a vaccine.

“I have notified my recent close contacts about my positive test, and we have alerted our boys’ schools. After I first began to feel ill late Monday, I also canceled my Tuesday events to ensure that I did not put anyone at risk. Now that I have confirmation of my status, I will be unable to preside over Wednesday’s Dallas City Council meeting and will unfortunately have to miss other engagements this week.

“I appreciate your thoughts and prayers on behalf of my family, and I look forward to a speedy recovery so I can get back to work with my colleagues on behalf of the people of Dallas.

“In addition, I want to take this opportunity to again encourage residents of Dallas to get vaccinated if they have not yet done so — and to receive a booster shot when they are eligible. The vaccines have saved lives and can make breakthrough cases, like mine, far less severe.”