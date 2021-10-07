Leading Off (10/7/21)

Four People Hurt in Shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington. The shooting happened during a fight in a second story classroom on Wednesday morning. On Wednesday afternoon, 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins turned himself into police and was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Simpkins’ family members asked for forgiveness, and told reporters Simpkins brought a gun to school because he was bullied and robbed. A 15-year-old student remained in critical condition Wednesday night. Two others, a teenage girl with what police said was a “small abrasion” and a 25-year-old teacher, were sent to the hospital but were in good condition. Another adult had minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

Federal Judge Blocks Enforcement of Texas Abortion Ban. The state of Texas has already appealed the temporary restraining order.

Dallas Paramedic Who Kicked a Homeless Man in the Face Placed on Leave. Video shows Brad Cox, a 45-year-old paramedic with Dallas Fire-Rescue who had a history of disciplinary issues, kicking and punching a mentally disabled homeless person. This was recorded in 2019, when Cox was investigated by Dallas police and cleared of any wrongdoing, and the man Cox is shown kicking in the face was charged with assaulting a peace officer. Cox was placed on leave after first the Dallas Observer first published the video. The state is meanwhile investigating various allegations of Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics’ misconduct.