Leading Off (10/6/21)

Dallas City Council Redistricting Process Begins. The first meeting of the full 15-member redistricting committee takes place today, and for the first time, the city is using an outside consulting group — as opposed to relying on city staff — to help redraw the district boundaries. The new boundaries will ensure each district has roughly the same number residents. According to the 2020 census, the city’s population grew to about 1.3 million over the past 10 years, and nearly all the council districts saw some population growth except for district 1, which covers North Oak Cliff.

One Dead in Snider Plaza Shooting. University Park Police do not yet know the circumstances around the shooting, which took place yesterday around 7 p.m. at the Shell gas station near Lovers Ln. It is the first homicide in the city since 2005. Park Cities People live streamed last night’s UP police briefing.

Dallas Police Officer Arrested for Organizing Pyramid Scheme. Reginald Jones, a 20-year veteran of the force, called his scheme a “gifting program,” and he recruited as many as 159 people to participate, including multiple DPD officers. Participants paid $100, $500, or $1,400 via CashApp to join “gifting circles” and then had to recruit at least two new participants to be “blessed” with kick backs. Jones earned around $48,000 during its operation

Dallas Zoo’s Baby Giraffe Euthanized After Accident. Marekani was born in the zoo on July 4. Over the weekend zoo keepers observed the baby giraffe walking with a limp. After observation, they discovered Marekani had dislocated her right elbow and fractured her radius, ulna and growth plate. Because these injuries would mean the giraffe would suffer “lifelong pain,” the decision was made to euthanize. Zoo officials do not know how she suffered the injuries.

Meadows Museum Director Mark Roglán Dies at 50. In my interactions with Roglán over the years, I always found him to be kind, gracious, and deeply intelligent. He brought to SMU’s Meadows Museum a seriousness of purpose that matched its founder’s ambition to be the “Prado on the Prairie.” Roglán began his career at Madrid’s Prado, and in addition to brokering major exhibitions at the Meadows that drew from the most important art collections of his native Spain, Roglán led the Meadows’ acquisition of works by Goya, Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta, and Miquel Barceló. He had recently begun home hospice care for cancer.