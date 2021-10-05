Leading Off (10/5/21)

Tarrant County District 10 Gets Redrawn. By changing the borders of the senate district to shift minority population into rural counties, Republicans look to take a seat from Democrats. It’s a clever move to grab power by undermining democracy. If the full Lege approves it and the governor signs off, the courts will have their say.

COVID Update. The average number of new daily cases in Dallas County for the last two-week period is 950; for the previous two-week period, it was 1,390. That right there is good news indeed. And a new federal study says that vaccines have saved the lives of 3,600 seniors in Texas. Don’t let your guard down, though. Richardson ISD announced that a high school junior and a teacher were killed last week by COVID complications. Encourage your friends, old and young, to get vaccinated.

Hackers Hit Allen ISD. They hit the district last month, and now they are emailing staff, students, and parents, threatening to release personal data to the dark web if extortion demands aren’t met. Y’all! Don’t click those links!

Dallas Cop Arrested for Running Alleged Pyramid Scheme. This is the first I’ve ever heard of something called a “blessing circle.” Officer Reginald Jones apparently made $48,000 from the thing.

Mike Wilbon Trashes Cowboys. The ESPN analyst isn’t impressed by the team’s early success. Whatever.