Leading Off (10/29/21)

Power Outages, Property Damage Amid High Winds. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph forced Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to shut down a runway and cancel dozens of flights. About 100,000 North Texans were without power at 6 p.m. yesterday as winds flung patio furniture and other debris into Oncor’s equipment. Meantime, Elm Street was closed to traffic after debris flew over the edge of a building.

Getting a New Driver’s License Sounds Awful. People are sleeping outside DPS mega centers like they’re trying to grab a PS5, attempting to nab one of 25 appointments. This is ridiculous, but of course the Texas Legislature was more focused on limiting what books school libraries can carry.

Woman Shot and Killed After Finding Tracking Device on Her Car. Abigail Saldaña found the device and told her mom about it. Two weeks later, she was shot and killed in her car along State Highway 183 in Fort Worth. Stanley Frank Szeliga was arrested and charged with murdering the 22-year-old.

Mavs Overcome Horrendous Start To Beat Spurs. The first six minutes of last night’s game were atrocious; at one point it was 3-23 in favor of the Spurs, which had to give at some point. The Mavericks battled back, hit some shots, and Luka came on strong late to get past San Antonio.