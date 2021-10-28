Leading Off (10/28/21)

Law Firm To Investigate Dallas Police Data Loss. The City Council agreed to pay the Kirkland and Ellis law firm $550,000 to look into how a city IT worker deleted huge troves of police evidence earlier this year. Erin Nealy Cox, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, will lead the team of investigators.

Family of Homeless Man Kicked on Video Call for Paramedic’s Arrest. Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot has said the statute of limitations expiring prevents him from pursuing criminal charges against Brad Cox, the Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic seen kicking a homeless man on the ground in a video that was recorded in 2019 but only published this year. Creuzot did drop the assault against a public servant charge against Kyle Vess, who has a mental illness and says he suffers from lingering injuries after being kicked in 2019.

Theater Teacher Killed in Crash. Mark Guerra, a theater teacher at Lakehill Prep, died in a traffic accident near the school on Ferguson Road.