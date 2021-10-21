Leading Off (10/21/21)

Dallas County Jail Inmate Commissary Accounts Bilked of $700,000. A former jail clerk was charged with property theft back in April in connection with the alleged scheme, which relied on damaged debit cards, per a county audit. The FBI is looking into it further.

Alleged Otter Attack Prompts Lawsuit Against Dallas World Aquarium. A Grand Prairie woman who says her 18-month-old son was “brutally attacked” by an otter is suing the aquarium.

The Dallas Mavericks to Start the Season in Atlanta. Tipoff’s at 6:30 p.m. on TNT.