Leading Off (10/20/21)

Sole Republican County Commissioner Fights to Retain District. The three maps considered by the Dallas County Commissioners Court Tuesday would add Democratic voters to sole Republican J.J. Koch’s northern district. Koch has submitted his own new district map that would retain Republican control of the district, but consultants assisting the county with the redistricting process say it would be deemed unconstitutional. The Dallas City Council will be briefed on their redistricting today.

Dallas Paramedic on Leave After Assaulting Homeless Man. A video from August 2019 shows Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic Brad Cox kicking a homeless man in the head before police arrested the man. Firefighters had responded to a grassfire that they believed was started by the homeless man. Cox has a history disciplinary issues and is a trained Mixed Martial Arts fighter.

Man Charged in Oak Cliff Apartment Complex Gas Explosion. A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson said investigators believe that Phillip Dankins, 28, shot into an apartment, damaging a gas line connected to a stove. When firefighters were investigating the leak the next morning, something ignited the fumes. Dankins was already in police custody for another offense.

Fourth Victim of School Shooting Recovers. The 15-year-old underwent multiple surgeries after being shot by a fellow student at Timberview High School in Mansfield ISD and was released from the hospital yesterday. The shooting took place on Oct. 6 during a fight that broke out at the school that the shooter’s family claims related to bullying. All the shooting victims have recovered.

Airline Employees Will Not Be Fired for Refusing the Vaccine. American and Southwest Airlines have said that employees who file for exemptions to comply with a federal vaccine mandate will not be suspended or fired as long as they wear masks and are regularly tested.