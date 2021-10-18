Leading Off (10/18/2021)

Cowboys Win in Overtime. It was a wild one in Foxborough, with two touchdowns in 15 seconds as the Cowboys and Patriots went back and forth near the end of the fourth. Dak Prescott eventually connected with CeeDee Lamb for the walk-off score in the extra period. Prescott was doing that walking a bit gingerly, after suffering a right calf injury. He showed up to the postgame press conference in a boot but says he will be OK. Fortunately, the team has a bye week coming up. Also coming up: Mike with more over on StrongSide.

Early Voting Begins Today. It runs through October 29, and then election day is November 2. Here are the eight Texas constitutional amendments on the ballot.

Robert E. Lee Statue Removed From Oak Lawn Park Now On Display at Kelcy Warren’s Golf Resort. Lajitas Golf Resort in Terlingua received the disputed participation trophy as a donation a couple of years ago. So if you’re still bummed it was removed, go there, I guess.

The State Fair is Over. You’ll have to eat fried food on your own time.