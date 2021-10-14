Leading Off (10/14/21)

Dallas Figuring Out How To Pay for Convention Center Redo. The City Council designated the area around the convention center as a “project financing zone,” and will use hotel taxes collected there to fund major redevelopment of the convention center site. Everything from a renovation to a full-blown reconstruction is on the table.

Three Firefighters Remain Hospitalized After Explosion at Southern Dallas Apartment Complex Last Month. They’re “improving” but remain in serious condition, officials said.

Dallas Stars Season Starts Tonight. The puck drops tonight at 6 p.m. with the Stars visiting the New York Rangers. I imagine StrongSide will be on this.