Leading Off (10/11/2021)

Cowboys Win. Dak Prescott started off shaky and didn’t have quite the performance his numbers (302 yards, 3 TDs) would suggest. But Zeke Elliott ran for 110 yards, Trevon Diggs got another interception (and almost got at least one other), and pretty much every relevant Giants player was either injured or threw an intensely weak punch at a helmeted Cowboy defender. So, 44-20 Cowboys win. Mike will have more at StrongSide by the time you read this, most likely. Up next: New England.

We Got Some Weather. Hopefully all of this means Second Summer is coming to a close.

Man Falls From 14th-Floor Balcony of Uptown High Rise, Dies. Witnesses report the man was performing a stunt when he fell to his death from a balcony at the M-Line Tower Apartments near McKinney Avenue, just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker Tests Positive For COVID-19. It is a breakthrough case. Her husband David also tested positive, and they are experiencing mild symptoms.