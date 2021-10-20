Lawsuit Raises New Sexual Assault Allegations Against Developer Bill Hutchinson

A civil lawsuit was filed this morning in Dallas County district court by a third alleged victim of Bill Hutchinson, the prominent Dallas real estate developer and star of the reality TV show Marring Millions. The new suit alleges that, after meeting a young woman in her late-20s who had recently moved to Dallas, Hutchinson, on two occasions, lured her to a hotel room and an apartment where he sexually assaulted her. Jane Doe 3, as the woman is referred to in the suit, has joined a lawsuit that was filed in August by another young woman who claims Hutchinson sexually assaulted her at the same apartment across the street from the Virgin Hotel.

In addition to these allegations, Hutchinson was charged in July with sexually assaulting a teenage girl at his homes in Highland Park and Laguna Beach, California. The teenager, who has also filed her own civil suit, had been living with Hutchinson at his mansion on Lakeside Dr. Hutchinson has pled not guilty to the charges and, according to his lawyer, maintains his innocence.

The son of missionaries who moved to Dallas, where he attended SMU, Hutchinson had risen to the height of his professional career and personal notoriety in the wake of the purchase of large landholdings in the Dallas Design District, the development of the Virgin Hotel, and his turn on Marrying Millions, which featured his relationship with his fiancée, Brianna Ramirez, who is 40 years his junior. In a few short months, that world has come crumbling down around him as multiple women have come forward to share their stories of a man they say has used his money, success, and notoriety to prey on young women.

Over the weekend, subscribers to D Magazine will receive the November edition of the magazine, in which I write at length about the entire Hutchinson ordeal. During the reporting of the story, Jane Doe 3—the subject of this new lawsuit—came forward to speak with me and share her story. You can read the lawsuit here.