Kevin Sloan To Be Honored With Park Naming

Kevin Sloan is a landscape architect and a mischievous fellow with big ideas. In a handful of meetings I’ve had with him — as he explained how the city was mucking something up, how we should rethink our plans for green spaces — he seemed to me like a guy who had traveled to the future, learned some profound concepts there, and was cheerfully bemused by our struggle to grasp what he was sharing with us. I’ll do the best I can to sum up what I think he was trying to say. It goes like this: leave shit alone!

All those grand plans for the Trinity River? Why not just let the floodway do what the floodway wants to do naturally? Let it rewild! Bring back native grasses! Give all those migrating birds a place to stop and rest! In March 2017, we dedicated most of an issue of D Magazine to the notion of rewilding Dallas. Kevin was our inspiration. He contributed a piece to the package of stories, about the system of waterways that we’ve spent decades paving over and how we might rethink our relationship to it.

Kevin has a glioblastoma, a real bastard of a brain tumor. He had a surgery to remove it, but his wife and business partner, Diane, says the tumor spreads through the brain tissue like a spiderweb. Kevin continues his fight, but he’s in hospice. “He’s a warrior,” Diane says. “He’s my hero.”

And he’ll be watching online tomorrow as the Dallas City Council begins its briefing with a Special Recognition of Kevin’s work. Then, on Thursday, the Park Board is set to give the 12th Street Connector Park a new name: the Kevin W. Sloan Park. Both of these honors are richly deserved. I am going to picture Kevin at home, laptop open, watching the mayor pro tem read the text below, as Kevin grins with gratitude and thinks, “Yes, yes. That’s what I’ve been saying. You’re starting to get it.”

Text of the Special Recognition:

WHEREAS, the City of Dallas recognizes the importance of preserving and promoting public parks, green space, and the natural environment for the health and well-being of our city; and WHEREAS, Kevin W. Sloan, ASLA, M.Arch, Honorary AIA Dallas, landscape architect, college professor, and long-time resident of Oak Cliff, has been a leader in advocating for the creation of urban parks and reclaiming of natural spaces; and WHEREAS, Mr. Sloan has been a vocal advocate for the resurgence, recognition, and protection of Dallas’ Blackland Prairie habitat, an indigenous and fragile ecosystem; and WHEREAS, Mr. Sloan conceived and popularized the idea of “re-wilding” the Trinity River Corridor by encouraging the re-establishment of its original flora and fauna; and WHEREAS, Mr. Sloan conceptualized and spoke nationally and internationally about the Dallas-Fort Worth Branch Waters Network, a bold plan to daylight the expansive DFW watershed network and fundamentally reshape the urban environment; WHEREAS, Mr. Sloan developed masterplans and designs for parks and trails throughout the City of Dallas that celebrate and encourage human engagement with the natural realm; WHEREAS, Mr. Sloan has been a professor of architecture at the University of Texas at Arlington for more than a decade, inspiring generations of North Texas students; and WHEREAS, Mr. Sloan has served the citizens of the City of Dallas by acting as a member and Chair of the city’s Urban Design Peer Review Committee; NOW, THEREFORE, I, CHAD WEST, Mayor Pro Tem-District 1, and on behalf of the Dallas City Council, do hereby extend special recognition to KEVIN W. SLOAN for his exceptional community work in the City of Dallas.

Former councilwoman Angela Hunt worked with Kevin and Diane. Hunt put together a list of projects Kevin has had a hand in. If you want to feel lazy, have a look: