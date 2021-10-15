Holocaust Museum ‘Appalled’ at Carroll ISD Suggestion That Students Should Get Opposing View to Holocaust

To catch you up: HB 3979 is the new Texas law that attempts to protect racists from getting their feelings hurt. Sorry, I’m showing my bias. I am biased against nonsense. Read the thing for yourself if you want to. Anyway, the law led an administrator in Carroll ISD to tell teachers there that if they had any books about the Holocaust in their classrooms, they also should have a book presenting an “opposing” view. The folks at NBC News broke this story yesterday.

Today the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum sent a note from Mary Pat Higgins, their president and CEO, and Mark Zilbermann, their board chair, that shows their own bias against nonsense. They are appalled by what’s going on in Southlake. Here’s the full text: