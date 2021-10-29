Executive Director Peter Doroshenko Will Leave Dallas Contemporary in 2022

On Wednesday, the Dallas Contemporary issued a press release announcing that Executive Director Peter Doroshenko will leave his position after his contract ends in 2022. The release came a week after the job search for a new executive director appeared on LinkedIn, which, as Jerome Weeks points out on Art and Seek, is a little odd. But then, the Dallas Contemporary during Doroshenko’s ten-plus years as chief has been no stranger to controversial or confusing communications.

Doroshenko ushered in a new era at the Contemporary, helping to realize its ambition to grow from a local arts space into an art institution with an international focus and reach. He hired ambitious curators, supported shows that engaged with important conversations in the contemporary art world, increased the budget fivefold, and expanded education and community outreach programing, including added extensive bilingual learning programs. Doroshenko also pushed buttons. His stoic, unflappable demeanor belied a raffish, iconoclastic style that seized upon opportunities to toy with Dallas society’s prudish sensibilities and flaunt the boundaries of good taste.

His style and populist inclinations sometimes made Doroshenko the target of criticism—and not always for his artistic choices. Early in his tenure, it was revealed that the Contemporary was selling off artwork donated by local artists on eBay at prices drastically lower than the artists’ market value. Earlier this year, there was uproar after two employees were let go from the museum after allegedly urging the Contemporary to make a public statement against hate crimes after the mass shooting of Asian women in Atlanta. Two weeks after the employees were let go, the Contemporary issued a statement on Instagram that was criticized as “insincere.”

Daniel Baum

But Doroshenko undoubtedly raised the profile of the institution he was brought in to lead into a new era. He attracted big art world names, from the celebrity street artist Shepard Fairey to blue chip painters like Richard Phillips, Eric Fischl, and Yoshitomi Nara. In 2017, Doroshenko was chosen, along with assistant curator Lilia Kudelia, to organize the Ukraine pavilion at the Venice Biennale. And he collaborated with both established curators like Pedro Alonzo and helped to launch the careers of new voices, like Justine Ludwig, who left the Dallas Contemporary in 2018 to become the executive director of Creative Time.

When he began with the Contemporary, Doroshenko inherited a large, unwieldly art space in the Design District, a former glass factory that had industrial charm but nevertheless proved difficult to program. Cavernous spaces, subpar lighting, and a lack of wall space influenced the decision to stage big, flashy shows accompanied by raucous opening parties. But Doroshenko also found ways to create intimate artistic experiences within the building as well as push the institution’s mission outside its walls and into the wider city, sponsoring mural commissions throughout Dallas.

The Dallas Contemporary traces its roots back to a small artist-run art space on Swiss Ave. that opened in 1978. After it moved into its new building and hired Doroshenko from the Pinchuk Art Centre in Kiev, it was clear that the Contemporary’s board desired to remake the local arts organization into an institution with an international scope. After 11 years, Doroshenko undoubtedly succeeded in that, while also creating a space for Dallas that is provocative, ambitious, controversial, and never boring.

Here’s the full release: