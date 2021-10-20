Alphabet and Walgreens Are Launching Drone Delivery in Frisco

You know Alphabet as the parent company of Google. It also has a little outfit called Wing that is in the drone delivery business. Today Wing announced that it’ll be flying delivery drones from a Walgreens in Frisco. This will be the first major U.S. metro area, and the largest one in the world (according to Wing), to get residential drone delivery.

Here’s a drone video of the Wing drone that shows how the process works. And here’s what the company has to say for itself: