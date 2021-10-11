A Pop-Up Park Is Coming to This Corner of Forest and Audelia

Better Block, the urban design nonprofit that not too long ago transformed an empty lot in South Dallas into a bustling pop-up park, is looking to do the same to a shopping center at the northwest corner of Forest and Audelia.

The Park at Forest and Audelia will open Friday, with an official opening party at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and daily programming on the schedule through Nov. 14. Volunteers who can help build it this week should sign up here.

What’s being built? Per the press release from Better Block:

About 3,500 square feet in area with landscaping and planters, the pop-up park features sport courts, wireless internet, flexible lawn space, shade, seating, a community garden, a children’s play area and daily activities. Kids U provides after school homework help the entire month; Junior Players teaches creative writing, flamenco dance and theater workshops; Pepsico provides meals and snacks. Weekends and weekdays are packed with entertainment, arts activities, exercise classes, health and library programs. Public seating can support more than 100 guests and includes signature Better Block’s Wikiblock furniture pieces, outdoor air hammocks, movable tables and café sets. A muralized, shaded stage supports a full-sized band or a dance group and also serves as an outdoor classroom.

The city’s parks department recently bought the land where this pop-up park will pop up. The city is working with Better Block, Project Safe Neighborhood, and community leaders in the neighborhood to make this thing happen.

The idea, similar to the pop-up park in South Dallas this spring, is to demonstrate the site’s long-term potential and to see what neighbors want or don’t want it to permanently become. It’s a brainstorming session as much as anything.

The neighborhood around Forest-Audelia has seen high rates of crime and poverty. Better Block says transforming public space—from a rundown shopping center to an inviting park with sports and workshops—can help build community and reduce crime.

Here are the quotes from the press release: