White Rock Lake Area Shooter Still on the Loose

The images you see above were captured by a security camera at the Bike Mart on Garland Road, near White Rock Lake. Dallas police released them yesterday, along with a press release asking the public to call if anyone recognizes the guy. He shot at some people — a month ago. Why the cops are only just now bringing attention to this isn’t clear. I called the detective on the press release. No response yet.

But I talked to a woman who was involved. Back on August 15, her ex-husband drove past the guy on Old Gate Lane, on his way to dropping off their three daughters at her house. When the ex was stopped in front of the house, the shirtless cyclist rode by and fired at the car. No one was hurt. The ex gave chase for bit, but his daughters convinced him that wasn’t a smart idea.

So here we are, a month later, just now learning about this. If you know something, here’s the press release and contact info for the detective who is working the case: