Want To Have Dinner With Emmitt Smith? Just Buy His $2.2 Million House

This week, Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith put his Far North Dallas mansion on the market for $2.2 million.

Pretty swanky digs, but the place didn’t sell when it was listed for $2.5 million a couple years ago. This time, though, Smith’s throwing dinner into the deal. Buy the house, listed by Arthur Greenstein with Douglas Elliman Texas, and you get to break bread with No. 22.

Channel 4 says:

The 11,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a two-story living room, a dinning room that seats 22, a game room with NFL-themed carpet, a movie theater and a backyard pool and hot tub. Smith said it’s the perfect place for entertaining. He’s lived in the home since 1995, which is the last season the Cowboys won a Super Bowl.

Ouch. Was that last detail necessary?