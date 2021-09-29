State Fair of Texas
State Fair Photo of the Day: 9/29, Even the Dogs Have Fun
Jason Janik with another shot from the 377 acres of Fair Park during the State Fair.
By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner September 29, 2021 1:35 pm
Photographer Jason Janik is stomping through Fair Park to find scenes of the State Fair each day during its run. This one is from the All Star Dog Stunt Show, which you can find this afternoon at the Marine Corps. Square. For more events during the State Fair, head right here. And for more of our Fair coverage, this is your ticket.
