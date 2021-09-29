Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Even the dogs get in on the fun at the State Fair of Texas. Jason Janik

State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 9/29, Even the Dogs Have Fun

Jason Janik with another shot from the 377 acres of Fair Park during the State Fair.

By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner September 29, 2021 1:35 pm

Photographer Jason Janik is stomping through Fair Park to find scenes of the State Fair each day during its run. This one is from the All Star Dog Stunt Show, which you can find this afternoon at the Marine Corps. Square. For more events during the State Fair, head right here. And for more of our Fair coverage, this is your ticket.

Tags:

Related Content

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Comments